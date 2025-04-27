Fantasy Hockey
Marcus Foligno News: Goals in three straight games

Foligno scored a goal, dished out eight hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Foligno has made impacts both on offense and with the body in the first round. He has three goals, 35 hits, four shots on net and a plus-2 rating across the first four games of the season. Foligno's tally Saturday gave the Wild a 2-1 lead early in the second period. The winger is on the second line now following the injury to Marcus Johansson (lower body) in Game 3, and that bodes well for Foligno getting better looks on offense in the short term.

