Marcus Foligno News: Two points in win

Foligno scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

Foligno ended his four-game point drought with a second-period tally, and he helped out on a Frederick Gaudreau goal in the third. This was Foligno's second multi-point effort of the campaign. The 33-year-old winger has four goals, seven points, 11 shots on net, 64 hits and a plus-6 rating through 19 appearances this season. He'll continue to occupy a middle-six role with limited scoring upside.