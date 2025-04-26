Marcus Johansson Injury: Won't play in Game 4

Johansson (lower body) will miss Game 4 versus Vegas on Saturday, according to Sarah McLellan of The Minnesota Star Tribune.

Johansson had 11 goals and 34 points across 72 regular-season outings in 2024-25. He has an assist through three playoff appearances this year. The 34-year-old forward will miss at least one game after getting hurt in Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Golden Knights. Vinnie Hinostroza will replace Johansson in Saturday's lineup.