Marcus Johansson News: Staying in State of Hockey

Johansson agreed to terms on a one-year, $800,000 contract with Minnesota on Monday.

Johansson was set to hit free agency this offseason but instead will be sticking around for another year. The 34-year-old forward will be taking a significant pay cut compared to his $2 million cap hit last year, despite having put together a third straight 30-point campaign. Johansson figures to slot into a middle-six role for Minnesota next year and could push up higher depending on injuries.