Mario Ferraro News: Goal, fight in win

Ferraro scored a goal on two shots and added five PIM in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Lightning.

Ferraro fought Mitchell Chaffee early in the second period. After serving his time, Ferraro scored at 12:55 of the frame, and that goal stood as the game-winner. The veteran defenseman didn't earn a point over 13 games in December, but he's no stranger to playing a tough style. He has three goals, four assists, 40 shots on net, 28 PIM, 96 hits and 61 blocked shots over 41 appearances this season in a top-four role.