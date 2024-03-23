FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

On Saturday, some teams will punch their tickets to the Sweet Sixteen. You could also have a sweet Saturday with some DFS success. The first of seven NHL evening games starts at 7 p.m. EDT. Here are my lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Only one team is on the second day of a back-to-back, but you get quite the opportunity with Columbus and its bottom-five GAA and shots allowed headed to Vegas.

GOALIES

Adin Hill, VGK vs. CLM ($8,500): Logan Thompson has only allowed one goal in each of his last two starts, though Hill is technically still the No. 1 and this is a chance for the Golden Knights to try and get him back on track. He started the year playing as well as anyone while his .914 save percentage is the same number he posted last year. Though Columbus is one of four teams vying to finish 22nd in goals per game, that's not exactly good - even if it is better than many expected. And as noted, the Blue Jackets are playing for a second straight night.

Mackenzie Blackwood, SAN vs. CHI ($6,800): Blackwood is back from injury, and he's in line to start in a matchup that may decide who finishes last in goals with the Sharks at 2.17 goals and the Blackhawks at 2.16. These are brutal offenses, though Blackwood is at home and is worth taking a shot on.

VALUE PLAYS

Connor Bedard, CHI at SAN ($7,700): Both Chicago and San Jose have awful attacks, but Chicago has something its counterpart doesn't: a standout offensive player. Bedard's 54 points would be impressive for a rookie in a vacuum, but he's only made 56 appearances due to injury. If there's one player who can still do something against the club ranking last in GAA and shots allowed, it's Bedard.

William Karlsson, VGK vs. CLM ($6,400): Karlsson may be centering the third line, yet he's on the top power play. His production while up a man has dipped, but he's still accumulated 12 points and 44 shots across 15 games. Karlsson will have a solid chance of extending that run against the Blue Jackets with their bottom-five GAA and shots allowed while playing in their second game in as many days.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Devils vs. Senators

Nico Hischier (C - $7,900), Jesper Bratt (W - $7,400), Timo Meier (W - $7,000)

The Sens have been let down by their defense, which sits at a bottom-five 3.59 GAA. And their penalty kill is even worse at 31st in the league. This trio has been on fire, and they also make up the forward trio on the Devils' lead power play.

Hischier, often admired for his defensive skills, has registered 20 points in his last 17 games. In his last outing, he produced three points and two of those came with the extra man. Bratt hasn't been quite as impressive as his Swiss linemates, though nine points across 14 games is still good. He's also directed 44 shots on net that's yielded a 4.3 shooting percentage over that stretch. Having Meier healthy and in-form - a combination that's been rare since being dealt to the Devils -certainly has helped. He's picked up 19 points from 14 matchups with multiple power-play points in each of his last two.

DEFENSEMEN

Luke Hughes, NJD vs. OTT ($4,900): Like many young skilled defensemen who still need to round out their game, Hughes has been reliant on the power play for production having tallied 21 of his 38 points there - including nine of his last 11. And he should be good to continue that on Saturday as the Sens maintain the 31st-ranked penalty kill.

Mario Ferraro, SAN vs. CHI ($4,400): Ferraro has notched four points in his last four outings. And the game before that, he produced six shots. That's not usually like Ferraro, but the opportunity is there as he's the top defenseman for a rebuilding Sharks squad. Speaking of opportunity, Chicago has struggled to a 3.59 GAA while giving up and average of 32.4 shots.

