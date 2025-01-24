Mario Ferraro News: Two-point effort in win

Ferraro scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, added four hits and went plus-3 in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Predators.

Ferraro helped out on a Walker Duehr goal before scoring one of his own in the first period. This was Ferraro's first multi-point effort since April 13, 2024. The 26-year-old defenseman is up to 10 points, 51 shots on net, 114 hits, 70 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a minus-22 rating over 51 appearances. Three of Ferraro's five goals this season have been scored over 11 contests in January.