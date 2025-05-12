Mark Jankowski Injury: Not expected to play

Jankowski (undisclosed) isn't expected to play in Game 4 versus Washington on Monday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Jankowski didn't participate in line rushes during Monday's morning skate, indicating he will miss his third straight game. He has earned one assist, four shots on goal, two hits and three blocked shots in three appearances this postseason. Jack Roslovic has performed well in the last two games, and he could remain in the lineup once Jankowski receives the green light to return.