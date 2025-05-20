Fantasy Hockey
Mark Jankowski

Mark Jankowski Injury: Slated to sit out Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Jankowski (undisclosed) is not expected to be available for Game 1 against Florida on Tuesday.

Jankowski will miss his fifth consecutive postseason contest after getting injured in Game 1 against the Capitals in the second round. Jack Roslovic will continue to fill a role at center while Jankowski is sidelined. The 30-year-old Jankowski's next chance to suit up will be Thursday in Game 2.

Mark Jankowski
Carolina Hurricanes
