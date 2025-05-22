Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mark Jankowski headshot

Mark Jankowski News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 22, 2025 at 8:44am

Jankowski (undisclosed) will be available for Game 2 versus Florida on Thursday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Jankowski missed the last five games with the injury, as he was hurt in Game 1 versus Washington in the second round of the playoffs. Jankowski has one assist, two hits and three blocked shots across three playoff games. Jesperi Kotkaniemi could be the odd man out of the lineup upon Jankowski's return.

Mark Jankowski
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now