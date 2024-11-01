Mark Scheifele News: Garners helper in win

Scheifele logged an assist, five shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Scheifele has four points over his last three games. The 31-year-old center has been held off the scoresheet just twice through 11 contests, racking up an impressive six goals, eight assists, 30 shots on net and a plus-2 rating. Scheifele is centering the top line and first power-play unit for the top team in the league. He hasn't maintained a point-per-game pace in the last two seasons but did so in the six years before that, so this hot start is not unusual.