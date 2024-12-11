Mark Scheifele News: Three points including GWG

Scheifele scored two goals, one the game-winner and the other on the power play, and he added an assist in Tuesday's 8-1 rout of Boston.

The 31-year-old center gave Winnipeg a 2-0 lead late in the first period, and the Jets didn't blow the game open until the third. Scheifele extended his point streak to five games in the process, a stretch in which he's piled up four goals and eight points, and on the season he's delivered 16 goals through 30 contests -- tying him for eighth in the NHL with teammate Kyle Connor.