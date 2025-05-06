Mark Stone News: Two goals in Game 1 loss

Stone scored twice, including once on the power play, and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 1.

Stone got credit for the first goal on a double-deflection, and he added a second tally on a feed from Jack Eichel. That was the extent of the Golden Knights' offense in the series opener for the second round, and the Oilers pulled off another comeback win. Stone has warmed up after starting the playoffs cold -- he has four goals and two assists over his last four games. The winger has added 18 shots on net, nine hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over seven playoff outings.