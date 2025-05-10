NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 10

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

It's time for two playoff series to change cities. Saturday gives us a pair of Game 3s, meaning the Hurricanes and Oilers are back at home. The first puck drops at 6 p.m. EDT. You're looking to find NHL DFS success while the season continues, so I'll try to help with my lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Fortunately, the goaltending situations are clear and the health for all these teams is stable. The only real unknown is Pavel Dorofeyev, who traveled with the Golden Knights to Edmonton after missing the last three games.

GOALIE

Frederik Andersen, CAR vs. WAS ($7,700): Andersen is the only goalie I particularly feel enthused about on Saturday. The Hurricanes led the NHL at preventing shots and killing penalties, which has become the norm under Rod Brind'Amour. And as the announcers were happy to tell you the last couple of games, Carolina's quite good at home with a crowd that really gets behind them. Andersen has posted a 1.55 GAA and .930 save percentage during the playoffs. The only matchup where he's allowed more than two goals were the three on 37 shots against the Devils that went into double OT.

VALUE PLAY

Corey Perry, EDM vs. VGK ($4,600): The Oilers reunite Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl when the playoffs come around. It tends to work well, aside from not hoisting the Cup just yet. Perry is currently the third forward on that line while also participating on the top power play. He's certainly not the player he used to be, yet he still managed 19 goals this season with five points so far in the playoffs. Perry's man-advantage minutes are also key as the Golden Knights actually held the 26th-ranked penalty kill.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Golden Knights at Oilers

Jack Eichel (C - $8,000), Mark Stone (W - $6,600), Ivan Barbashev (W - $4,800)

You may see Calvin Pickard as someone who's picked up six straight wins since taking over for Stuart Skinner as Edmonton's No. 1 in net. I see a goalie who was backing up Skinner, which isn't a vote of confidence. And Pickard actually hasn't been that great since taking over with an .888 save percentage. It's a good time to remember he's 33 with 175 NHL regular-season appearances, half of them coming before 2017-18. As Dorofeyev's health is up in the air and with Vegas's second line slightly iffy, I'm just going to go and stack their first trio.

You can't blame Eichel for getting turned into a traffic cone by McDavid on the Oilers' winning goal during Game 2. Eichel is actually a solid defensive player, but McDavid is easily the best current player with the puck on his stick. And as far as NHL DFS goes, the former Sabre is excellent offensively with 94 points heading into the postseason while currently riding a five-game scoring streak featuring three outings with more than one. Stone was healthy by his standards this year, which is to say he got in 66 games. He also contributed 67 points and has also been in fine form with points in five straight and two from each of his last two. Barbashev has endured a tough playoffs as he's only recorded a goal and assist, with both coming against the Wild. However, he did direct four shots on net in Game 2 of this series and potted 23 goals during the regular season.

DEFENSEMAN

Darnell Nurse, EDM vs. VGK ($5,400): Nurse gets dunked on occasionally, yet he's a solid player who's currently skating with Evan Bouchard on Edmonton's top pairing. He's also notched three points in his last three appearances while posting 22 shots and 22 blocked shots overall. Meanwhile, Adin Hill has posted a 3.16 GAA and .874 save percentage during the playoffs.

