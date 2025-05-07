Fantasy Hockey
Martin Chromiak headshot

Martin Chromiak News: Joins Team Slovakia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Chromiak will represent Team Slovakia in the 2025 IIHF World Championship, AHL Ontario announced Wednesday.

Chromiak had 18 goals and 39 points across 69 regular-season appearances with Ontario in 2024-25. He's in Los Angeles' system after being selected with the No. 128 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. This is a good opportunity for the 22-year-old Chromiak to test himself against NHL talent, which might provide him with some valuable lessons going into the summer.

