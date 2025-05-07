Martin Chromiak News: Joins Team Slovakia

Chromiak will represent Team Slovakia in the 2025 IIHF World Championship, AHL Ontario announced Wednesday.

Chromiak had 18 goals and 39 points across 69 regular-season appearances with Ontario in 2024-25. He's in Los Angeles' system after being selected with the No. 128 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. This is a good opportunity for the 22-year-old Chromiak to test himself against NHL talent, which might provide him with some valuable lessons going into the summer.