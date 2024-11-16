Martin Necas News: Extends streak to 12 games

Necas logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Senators.

Necas set up a Sebastian Aho tally in the second period to extend his point streak to 12 games. This was the third game in a row Necas has been limited to one point, but he's still finding ways to be productive. The 25-year-old has nine goals, 17 helpers, 39 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-7 rating over 16 contests this season. While he's listed on the second line, he's arguably been the Hurricanes' most important scorer so far, and he's already nearly halfway to matching his 53-point campaign from the 2023-24 regular season.