Martin Necas News: Two points including game-winner
Necas scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 5-3 victory over the Avalanche.
The breakout star snapped a shot through heavy traffic in front of Scott Wedgewood to give the Hurricanes a 4-2 lead late in the third period. Necas has produced six multi-point performances over the last 10 games, and the 25-year-old already has five game-winners on the season -- one short of his career high -- among his 14 goals. He also finds himself atop the NHL leaderboard with 41 points across 26 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now