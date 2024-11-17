Martin Necas News: Well on way to career year

Necas racked up two goals and two assists in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Necas had a hand in each of his team's markers, and he extended his point streak to 13 games in the victory. The right-shot winger has registered multi-point performances in eight of those contests. Necas ranks third in the NHL in scoring, and he has a whopping 14 more points than any of his teammates. The 2017 first-round pick (No. 12 overall) has compiled 11 goals, 19 assists and a plus-10 rating through 17 contests. Necas is well on his way to shattering his career-high 71 points that he produced during the 2022-23 campaign.