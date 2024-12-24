Mason Lohrei News: Collects helper Monday

Lohrei provided an assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Lohrei has earned three helpers over his last five games since he was a healthy scratch Dec. 12 in Seattle. The 23-year-old remains in a third-pairing role at even strength, but he has typically seen larger minutes than that position in the lineup would suggest. He's up to a goal, 14 helpers, 29 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 31 appearances. It's already a career year for Lohrei, who has earned seven of his assists on the power play to fuel his uptick in offense.