Mason Lohrei headshot

Mason Lohrei News: Scores in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Lohrei scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Sabres.

The goal ended a three-game point drought for the defenseman, who had six points over five contests prior to his slump. With multiple regulars missing, Lohrei was the leading man on Boston's blue line, earning 23:16 of ice time Tuesday despite being listed on the third pairing. His three highest ice-time totals of the year have come in the last two weeks. Lohrei is now at three goals, 23 points, 42 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 47 appearances.

Mason Lohrei
Boston Bruins
