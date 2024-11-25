Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Mason McTavish headshot

Mason McTavish News: Good to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

McTavish (upper body) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup versus Seattle on Monday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Following his six-game absence, McTavish could occupy a bottom-six role and a spot on the power-play unit versus the Kraken. He had two goals and three helpers in five outings before getting hurt. McTavish has two tallies, eight points, 23 shots on net, eight blocked shots and nine hits through 13 appearances this season. His return could bump Jansen Harkins from the lineup.

Mason McTavish
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now