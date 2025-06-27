Mason West News: Selected 29th overall at draft

West was the 29th overall pick by Chicago in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

West was a six-foot-six man-child playing high school hockey in Edina, Minnesota -- he put up 49 points, including 27 goals, in 31 games. He's an elite, multi-sport athlete who's also fielded multiple Division I scholarship offers to play quarterback. West says he's fully committed to hockey, but he's still a huge X-factor -- he also wants to return to high school to try to win a state championship on the gridiron. The Hawks traded three picks to move up to get this kid, so they must believe he's a lock on ice. West is actually a better hockey prospect than a football one, but none of his skills stand out. He has middle-six forward potential, and his frame will be a difference maker if he can add an edge and improve his skating.