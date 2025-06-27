Menu
Mason West News: Selected 29th overall at draft

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 27, 2025

West was the 29th overall pick by Chicago in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

West was a six-foot-six man-child playing high school hockey in Edina, Minnesota -- he put up 49 points, including 27 goals, in 31 games. He's an elite, multi-sport athlete who's also fielded multiple Division I scholarship offers to play quarterback. West says he's fully committed to hockey, but he's still a huge X-factor -- he also wants to return to high school to try to win a state championship on the gridiron. The Hawks traded three picks to move up to get this kid, so they must believe he's a lock on ice. West is actually a better hockey prospect than a football one, but none of his skills stand out. He has middle-six forward potential, and his frame will be a difference maker if he can add an edge and improve his skating.

