Mathieu Joseph News: Nets goal in loss

Joseph scored a goal on three shots, added three hits and blocked five shots in Sunday's 4-3 double-overtime loss to the Jets in Game 7.

Joseph was scratched from Game 2 to Game 5 before checking in for Friday's Game 6. He didn't do much in that contest but stayed in the lineup and made a contribution with his first-period tally Sunday to give the Blues an early 2-0 lead. The 28-year-old was in and out of the lineup all season, racking up a meager 14 points over 60 regular-season contests. He's under contract for 2025-26, but his $2.95 million cap hit didn't match his usage this year, so it's possible he'll be a trade candidate.