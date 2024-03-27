FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

There are just two games tonight, so pickings are slim, but that added layer of challenge can make for a fun team-building experience. The games are also scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. ET (Buffalo hosting the Senators) and 7:30 (the Bruins visiting Tampa Bay), respectively, so if you're playing tonight, you'll likely know the results of your efforts before going to sleep. Here are some recommendations to help you out.

SLATE PREVIEW

Of the four teams playing Wednesday, Boston is the only one on the second half of a back-to-back after the Bruins earned a 4-3 road victory over Florida on Tuesday, so fatigue might be a factor there. Additionally, Ottawa will face the Blackhawks on Thursday, which might influence the Senators' lineup decisions tonight.

GOALIE

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, BUF vs. OTT ($7,700): Luukkonen did allow eight goals on 39 shots to Edmonton on Thursday, but he bounced right back Sunday by stopping 32 of 33 shots en route to a 4-1 victory over the Flames. Even with that terrible loss to Edmonton, the 25-year-old goaltender is having a strong campaign with a 24-18-3 record, 2.48 GAA and .913 save percentage in 46 contests. He'll be facing a middling adversary that's averaged 3.17 goals per game, which ties the Senators for 14th offensively.

VALUE PLAYS

John-Jason Peterka, BUF vs. OTT ($5,500): Peterka pushes the limits of what qualifies as a value play in terms of price, but with so few options tonight, compromises have to be made. However, while Peterka's price isn't ideal, the production is there -- the 22-year-old has four goals and six points over his past seven contests. It doesn't hurt that Ottawa has struggled defensively this year and is tied for 28th with 3.56 goals allowed per game.

Danton Heinen, BOS at TBL ($4,200): Heinen has quietly been putting together some okay numbers lately, totaling three goals and four points in his past six contests. That's not amazing, but if you want a particularly cheap option, there's not much better out there tonight. You could also consider Mathieu Joseph ($4,300), who is entering tonight's action on a three-game scoring streak (one goal, four points), but he plays for Ottawa, so if you select Luukkonen, then you're obviously getting some negative synergy there.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Lightning vs. Bruins

Anthony Cirelli (C - $5,300), Nikita Kucherov (W - $10,300), Brandon Hagel (W - $6,400)

I gave some consideration to Buffalo's top line of Tage Thompson (C - $7,400), Alex Tuch (W - $6,300) and Jordan Greenway (W - $4,500) because Ottawa is a vulnerable opponent defensively and Thompson and Tuch are hot, but ultimately the prospect of Kucherov taking advantage of a tired adversary was too tempting to pass up.

Kucherov is easily the best player available tonight with 41 goals and 123 points in 70 contests, so you can fit him in your budget, he should be a big help. The 30-year-old has been especially strong recently, providing three goals and 16 points across six appearances. His linemates haven't been nearly as effective lately, but Hagel is having a strong campaign overall with 23 goals and 64 points in 71 outings.

If you have budget left over, you could swap Cirelli for Steven Stamkos (C - $8,300). The Lightning captain is a meaningful upgrade and has provided five goals and 12 points over his last seven outings. While Stamkos isn't expected to play alongside Kucherov at even strength, the duo should share the ice on the power play.

DEFENSEMEN

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF vs. OTT ($7,300): There isn't anything of particular note when it comes to hot defensemen, but Dahlin is having a great season with 17 goals and 52 points in 71 contests. Up against a defense like Ottawa's, the 23-year-old has a good chance to factor on the scoresheet.

Charlie McAvoy, BOS at TBL ($6,100): McAvoy endured his worst offensive stretch of the campaign from Feb. 22-March 23, registering just two assists over 15 games in that span. However, he broke out of that slump Tuesday by contributing a goal and an assist. The 26-year-old is a solid offensive defenseman overall with 10 goals and 44 points in 65 outings, so now that his cold spell is over, McAvoy is worth taking a chance on.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.