Mathieu Olivier Injury: Misses practice Wednesday

Olivier was absent from practice Wednesday due to a lower-body injury and is questionable heading into Thursday's clash with Washington, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

According to head coach Dean Evason, the team is optimistic that Olivier and Justin Danforth (lower body) will both be available versus the Capitals but that it's not guaranteed. The 27-year-old Olivier has underwhelmed of late with just one point over his last seven appearances while also registering a mere six shots during that stretch. Mikael Pyyhtia figures to slot into the lineup if either Olivier or Danforth can't play Thursday.