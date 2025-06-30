Matias Maccelli News: Acquired for pick

Maccelli was traded to the Maple Leafs from the Mammoth on Monday in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Maccelli was limited to 18 points in 55 games last season, well off his 2023-24 pace when he produced 57 points in 82 appearances. The 24-year-old winger fell out of favor with the coaching staff in 2024-25, including a 20-game stretch to end the season in which he made just three appearances. With his new team, Maccelli won't be guaranteed ice time, so he'll have to earn a bottom-six role during training camp.