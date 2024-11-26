Matt Duchene News: Supplies two assists
Duchene logged two assists and two shots on goal in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes.
Over the last seven games, Duchene has logged four multi-point efforts and compiled four goals and six assists. The 33-year-old is centering the Stars' second line, and that's been the team's best trio for a large portion of the season. He's up to 25 points (11 goals, 14 helpers), 35 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-10 rating through 20 outings. A 31.4 shooting percentage is unsustainable, but there's no reason to think Duchene's production will completely crater given his chemistry with Tyler Seguin and Mason Marchment.
