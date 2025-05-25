NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 25

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

It may be Memorial Day weekend, but right now it's all about a hockey game happening in Canada with Game 3 of the Oilers-Stars in Edmonton. Sunday's matchup starts a little early at 3 p.m. EDT. For your DFS contests, you get $60,000 for the salary of your six-player lineup. One of them is labeled your MVP. While their salary is 150 percent what it would be otherwise, he will also earn 1.5 times the points. Here's a lineup I like.

MVP

Miro Heiskanen, DAL at EDM ($12,900): Heiskanen has looked solid since returning from a long injury absence with four points and 10 shots in five games while being eased into the lineup. He's also logged over 23 minutes during each of his last three. In terms of offensive expectations, I do like the Stars' chances a bit better even on the road as Stuart Skinner has posted a 2.90 GAA and .890 save percentage through the playoffs, and that's with three shutouts.

UTILITY

Connor McDavid, EDM vs. DAL ($14,000): McDavid is quite good. You may have heard that. He's tied for the postseason lead at 20 points. McDavid may only have three goals, but some of that is bad luck as he leads all players with 51 shots. Stars like that won't have a shooting percentage of 5.9 for very long.

Mikael Granlund, DAL at EDM ($8,800): Even if Roope Hintz can't play and Dallas' Finnish line isn't together, I still like Granlund. He's scored in bunches with three multi-point efforts so far. Granlund is also shooting quite a bit of late with 15 pucks on target across the last five outings. Shooting at that clip against a goalie like Skinner could pay off.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, EDM vs. DAL ($8,200): Whether skating at even strength or on the power play, Nugent-Hopkins finds himself by McDavid's side. And he's responded with a goal and assist in each game this series. Jake Oettinger maintained a .919 save percentage at home this year with an .899 on the road.

Matt Duchene, DAL at EDM ($8,000): Regardless of Hintz's health, Dallas' second line of Duchene, Tyler Seguin, and Mason Marchment will likely stick together. They were a strong unit last season, yet rarely got to join forces this year. Even so, Duchene managed 82 points. The playoffs haven't gone as well, but he's still produced six from the last 11 appearances.

Evander Kane, EDM vs. DAL ($7,800): Going with Kane is certainly not based on his regular season as he missed it all. He may have not seen the ice until the postseason, yet he's produced four goals and three assists with at least three shots on seven occasions.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.