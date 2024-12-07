Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matt Grzelcyk headshot

Matt Grzelcyk News: Contributes power-play assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Grzelcyk notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Grzelcyk has four helpers over his last four games, and three of them have come on the power play. The 30-year-old defenseman has played on the Penguins' second unit throughout the campaign, earning six of his 12 assists this season on the power play. He's one point shy of matching his career high in production with the man advantage, and he's already surpassed his point total from 63 regular-season games in 2023-24. The blueliner has added 34 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating, so his fantasy value will depend on which categories you need help in.

Matt Grzelcyk
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now