Matt Grzelcyk News: Contributes two power-play assists

Grzelcyk notched two power-play assists and three blocked shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Grzelcyk had been held off the scoresheet in his previous four games. That cold spell followed a stretch in which he racked up 10 points over 12 outings. The 31-year-old blueliner is up to one goal, 23 helpers, 10 power-play points, 55 shots on net, 64 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating through 47 appearances. As long as he continues to be involved on the power play, he should have decent fantasy value. He's three points away from setting a new career high.