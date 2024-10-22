Matt Grzelcyk News: Draws assist Tuesday

Grzelcyk notched an assist, three blocked shots, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.

Grzelcyk helped out on a Rickard Rakell tally in the third period. Through eight contests, Grzelcyk has maintained a top-four role while earning three assists, 14 shots on net, 14 blocked shots, six hits and a minus-3 rating. He's topped the 25-point mark just once in his career, so the 30-year-old defenseman is unlikely to score enough to help most fantasy managers, and he rarely makes up for it with non-scoring production.