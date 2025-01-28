Matt Grzelcyk News: Lends helper in loss

Grzelcyk notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Sharks.

Grzelcyk continues to chip in on offense with four helpers over his last six games. He also has eight shots on net and three blocked shots in that span. The 31-year-old has held down a top-four role for much of the season, and he's matched his career high with 26 points through just 52 contests. Grzelcyk has added 63 shots on net, 69 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating, and he has a career-best 10 power-play points.