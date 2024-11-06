Matt Grzelcyk News: Offers power-play assist

Grzelcyk logged a power-play assist and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Grzelcyk is humming along with five helpers over his last seven contests in a top-four role on the Penguins' blue line. The 30-year-old defenseman is up to seven assists, 18 shots on net, 21 blocked shots, 11 hits and a minus-7 rating over 14 contests, and two of his helpers have come on the power play. He's never reached the 30-point mark in a single season, but he could challenge for that level if he's able to stay healthy in 2024-25, something that has often been a problem for Grzelcyk over his first seven full campaigns.