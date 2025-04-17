Matt Grzelcyk News: Picks up pair of assists

Grzelcyk notched two assists, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Grzelcyk had four assists over the last three contests. The 31-year-old defenseman was quite successful on offense in his first year with the Penguins, earning a career-high 40 points (one goal, 39 assists) while playing in all 82 games for the first time. He added 94 shots on net, 101 blocked shots, 43 hits and a minus-6 rating. Grzelcyk played on a one-year contract this season, and his career year should generate quite a market if he gets to free agency.