Matt Nieto News: Generates assist

Nieto logged an assist and four hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Islanders.

Nieto has a helper in back-to-back contests after snapping a four-game slump. The 32-year-old winger continues to play in a bottom-six role, and he's been finding modest success there. Overall, he has just three points through 16 outings, but he's added 13 shots on net, 20 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. He's not a factor in fantasy for most formats, but he should be a regular presence in the Penguins' lineup.