Matt Nieto News: Ready to play Friday

Nieto (knee) was taken off injured reserve and will be in action against the Blue Jackets on Friday.

Nieto will play in an NHL game for the first time in nearly a year, having last suited up versus the Lightning on Nov. 30, 2023. The winger has never reached the 30-point threshold in his career but should still be capable of putting up 20-plus points in a bottom-six role now that his knee injury is finally behind him. Once Kevin Hayes (upper body) and Cody Glass (concussion) are cleared to play, minutes could be harder to come by for Nieto, though he should be in the lineup more often than not.