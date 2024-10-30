Fantasy Hockey
Matt Roy Injury: Nearing return

Published on October 30, 2024

Roy (lower body) is questionable for Thursday's tilt against Montreal, but even if he misses that game, he should be back soon, Ethan Cadeaux of Monumental Sports Network reports Wednesday.

Roy hasn't played since logging 8:39 of ice time in Washington's season opener Oct. 12. He had five goals and 25 points in 81 regular-season appearances with the Kings in 2023-24. Roy might serve in a top-four capacity once healthy, especially if Jakob Chychrun needs to miss time after exiting Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Rangers due to an upper-body injury.

