Matt Villalta News: First goalie off

Villalta was the first goalie off following Monday's morning skate, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports, indicating that he'll draw the road start against Nashville.

Villalta was called up from AHL Tucson in late March, but Monday's start will be his first since joining the NHL club. Karel Vejmelka's streak of 23 consecutive starts will come to an end, but he'll likely start Tuesday in St. Louis to close out the regular season. Villalta made 41 appearances for AHL Tucson this year, going 17-21-3 with a 3.01 GAA and .906 save percentage.