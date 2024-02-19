NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 19

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

The NHL is celebrating President's Day with a lot of afternoon action, so you'll have to get your DFS lineups in early. We have a 10-game slate that starts at 12:30 p.m. ET. Here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Stuart Skinner, EDM at ARI ($26): Yes, Skinner's last two starts have been poor, but this matchup should help him rebound. The Coyotes are in the bottom 10 in goals and shots on net per game. They are also the only team on the second leg of a back-to-back Monday. Skinner shouldn't be too busy, and there's a good chance he gets the offensive support he needs for the win.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TAM at OTT ($35): Back in the day, Vasilevskiy was a steady presence in net, and a staple of DFS lineups. This year, though, he has an .899 save percentage since returning from a serious injury, and at this point that's through 31 appearances. The Senators have even worse goaltending than the Lightning, but still has good offense. Ottawa has averaged 3.35 goals and 32.8 shots on net per contest.

CENTER

Sebastian Aho, CAR vs. CHI ($25): Aho doesn't have a point in his last three games, but stretches that long are rare. After all, he has 57 points in 51 outings, including 23 with the extra man. Chicago is in the bottom 10 in GAA, shots on net allowed per game, and penalty-kill percentage. Aho's brief drought is in line to end Monday.

CENTER TO AVOID

Roope Hintz, DAL at BOS ($28): The Bruins have fallen out of the top 10 on the penalty kill, all the way down to 11th, but Monday is Jeremy Swayman's turn in the goaltending rotation. He's been the steadier of the two Boston goalies, posting a 2.38 GAA and .921 save percentage. As such, with so many options, I'd eschew Hintz for my lineups.

WING

Alex Tuch, BUF vs. ANA ($24): Tuch has six goals and seven assists over his last 16 games. He's also put at least three shots on net in six of his last seven outings. The Ducks are in the bottom five in GAA and shots on goal allowed per contest, so Tuch should have his chances, and he very well could light the lamp.

Mark Stone, VGK at SAN ($20): With three points in his last four games, Stone is up to 52 points in 54 contests. He's also averaged 3:43 per contest on the power play and has 14 points with the extra man. While the Sharks are "only" 29th in penalty-kill percentage, that is still quite bad, if better than being last in GAA.

WINGS TO AVOID

Kyle Connor, WPG at CGY ($24): Connor has had some struggles since returning from injury, with two goals and two assists in 10 games. Jacob Markstrom's last start went poorly, but he has a 2.26 GAA and .928 save percentage over his last 18 contests. The Flames also have the fourth-ranked penalty kill.

Clayton Keller, ARI vs. EDM ($22): As I noted, the Coyotes are the only team playing the second game of a back-to-back Monday. Even with a couple dicey outings, Skinner has an 1.87 GAA and .934 save percentage over his last 15 games. The Oilers have also held opponents to a mere 28.1 shots on net per contest.

DEFENSE

Evan Bouchard, EDM at ARI ($23): Three times in his last four outings, Bouchard has put five shots on net. That's a lot for a forward, much less a defenseman. The Coyotes are in the bottom 10 in shots on net allowed per game, and of course being on the second leg of a back-to-back won't help. Plus, Matt Villalta will be making his first NHL start in net.

Brady Skjei, CAR vs. CHI ($15): Skjei has his third 30-point season in a row, but this time he's hit that mark in only 54 games. That includes five assists in his last five outings. The Blackhawks have a 3.49 GAA, so getting a home game against them bodes well for the overlooked defenseman.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Thomas Harley, DAL at BOS ($23): This feels a bit high, salary wise, for Harley. He has been hot but he also has a 13.9 shooting percentage. That's awfully high for a defenseman, especially one who doesn't play much with the extra man. Regression of his puck luck, paired with facing Swayman and his .921 save percentage, would make it hard for Harley to live up to this salary.

MacKenzie Weegar, CGY vs. WPG ($21): Weegar has 15 goals in 55 games, his personal high by a comfortable margin. Of course, he also has an 11.0 shooting percentage this year, which has increased his career shooting percentage all the way up to 5.6. If that wasn't enough, the Jets have a 2.27 GAA, which is lowest in the NHL.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.