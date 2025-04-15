Matt Villalta News: Posts first career win

Villalta saved 27 of 30 shots on net in Monday's 7-3 win over Nashville.

Villalta's first career win at the NHL level was a strong all-around performance, as he allowed just two goals at even strength. After the 14:20 mark in the second period, he kept Utah's net clean while the Hockey Club's offense erupted for three more goals to seal the win. Monday's outing was Villalta's first game of the season with Utah, as he's spent the entire campaign with AHL Tucson. Utah has one game remaining this season Tuesday, so Villalta will finish the season with a 1-0-0 record, a .900 save percentage and a 3.00 GAA unless the Hockey Club elects to deploy him in back-to-back games.