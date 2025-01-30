Matthew Coronato News: Three-point effort in win

Coronato scored twice on four shots, added an assist, went plus-3 and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

It was initially a hat trick for Coronato, but the Flames' go-ahead goal late in the second period was later judged to have deflected in off Blake Coleman. It's still a stellar performance for Coronato, who had gone four games without a point prior to Thursday. This is his third multi-goal effort in 2024-25, and he's at 13 goals, 14 assists, 110 shots on net and a plus-10 rating across 45 appearances.