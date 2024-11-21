Matthew Knies Injury: Still being evaluated

Head coach Craig Berube said Thursday that Knies (upper body) is still being evaluated but is "feeling okay," Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.

Knies exited Wednesday's game against the Golden Knights due to an upper-body injury, and the severity of the issue isn't yet known. However, it's encouraging that the 22-year-old was feeling better a day after sustaining his injury, and he should be considered day-to-day for now. Whether he'll be available for Sunday's game against Utah remains to be seen.