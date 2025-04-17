Matthew Knies News: Helps on first and last goals

Knies registered two assists and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Knies set up Auston Matthews on the opening tally and also helped out on Scott Laughton's game-winner in overtime. Knies has four goals and five assists over eight contests in April, so he looks ready to have a breakout on a bigger stage in the postseason. He put up an impressive 29 goals, 29 assists, 152 shots on net, 182 hits and a plus-7 rating over 78 regular-season outings.