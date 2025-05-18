Matthew Knies News: Ready to rock
Knies (undisclosed) will play in Game 7 against Florida on Sunday, per Kristen Shilton of ESPN.
Knies sustained an injury late in the first period during Friday's 2-0 win over the Panthers in Game 6. He didn't leave the contest but logged only 13:01 of playing time. However, Knies will see regular deployment in Game 7 against Florida while skating on the top line and seeing time on the first power-play combination. He has registered five goals, seven points, 29 shots on net, seven blocked shots and 31 hits through 12 appearances this postseason.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now