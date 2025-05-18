Matthew Knies News: Ready to rock

Knies (undisclosed) will play in Game 7 against Florida on Sunday, per Kristen Shilton of ESPN.

Knies sustained an injury late in the first period during Friday's 2-0 win over the Panthers in Game 6. He didn't leave the contest but logged only 13:01 of playing time. However, Knies will see regular deployment in Game 7 against Florida while skating on the top line and seeing time on the first power-play combination. He has registered five goals, seven points, 29 shots on net, seven blocked shots and 31 hits through 12 appearances this postseason.