Matthew Knies News: Scores again Sunday

Knies scored a goal, added two PIM and levied five hits in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers.

Knies didn't replicate his three-goal, two-assist performance from Saturday, but he looks to be much more comfortable in the lineup with Auston Matthews back in action. The 22-year-old Knies is a natural fit alongside his superstar teammate, which should lead to steady production going forward. Overall, Knies has 15 goals -- matching his total from 80 regular-season games in 2023-24 -- while adding 10 assists, 69 shots on net, 83 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 39 appearances.