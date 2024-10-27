Matthew Knies News: Stays warm with goal

Knies scored a goal on two shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Knies opened the scoring 35 ticks into the second period. The winger has scored three times over his last four games, and he's up to four goals, one assist, 22 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-2 rating over nine outings this season. As long as he sticks on a line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, Knies has the potential to enjoy a breakout campaign. That said, Toronto is off to a 4-4-1 start, and head coach Craig Berube may opt to give other forwards a look on the top line at some point.