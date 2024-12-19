Matthew Tkachuk News: Scores twice Wednesday
Tkachuk scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Wild.
Tkachuk found the twine for the second straight game, and the star winger continues to enjoy a solid stretch of play after going through a rather uneven start to the campaign. The 27-year-old has scored in five of his last eight games, including potting multiple goals three times in that stretch. Over that eight-game span, Tkachuk has racked up 14 points (eight goals, six assists). Furthermore, he's up to 18 points (eight goals, 10 helpers) over his last 11 appearances.
