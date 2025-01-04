Matthew Tkachuk News: Snaps drought with goal

Tkachuk scored a power-play goal in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Penguins. He also notched 12 PIM, five shots on goal and one hit.

Tkachuk was handed a 12-minute penalty, two for unsportsmanlike conduct and 10 for misconduct, in the early stages of the second period. However, he settled down afterward and came through with a power-play tally in the final frame. This goal snapped a four-game point drought, and six-game goalless run, for the 27-year-old star winger. Despite the recent inconsistencies, Tkachuk remains a solid offensive weapon for the Panthers. He's up to 36 points across 35 games despite tallying just six points (four goals, two helpers) over his last 12 contests.