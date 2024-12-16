Mattias Samuelsson News: First point since return

Samuelsson notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The helper was Samuelsson's first point in three outings since he returned from missing 12 games due to a lower-body issue. He has gotten the chance to play because Rasmus Dahlin (back) is on injured reserve, but Samuelsson could lose playing time once the Sabres' blue line is at full strength. For the year, Samuelsson has two points, 19 shots on net, 26 hits and 18 blocked shots over 16 appearances.