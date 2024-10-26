Matty Beniers News: Bags apple in loss

Beniers managed an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Beniers' offense is looking a bit more lively with four points over his last two games. The 21-year-old center has five points, 21 shots on net, nine blocked shots, five hits and a plus-2 rating across nine contests. The Kraken's top line has consistently featured Jared McCann and Jordan Eberle this season, and Beniers is centering them for now, which could help him find steady production.